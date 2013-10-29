* Deal could clear way for signing of EU-Ukraine agreement
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Oct 29 European Union mediators were to
resume a push on Tuesday aimed at securing the release of
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, with EU
politicians warning that time is running out for the signing of
a landmark trade agreement next month.
Meanwhile, Russia, dismayed by the westward course of its
former Soviet ally, gave vent to its anger again, charging
Ukraine with being way behind in its payments for gas
deliveries. Its words revived concerns of a new gas "war".
The agreements on association and free trade, to be signed
at an EU-Ukraine summit on Nov. 28, offer the former Soviet
republic of 46 million people the chance of a historic shift
west away from Russia.
But signature hinges on the release of ex-prime minister
Tymoshenko, a fierce opponent of President Viktor Yanukovich.
She was jailed in 2011 for seven years for abuse of office after
a trial which the EU says was political.
Her case has become symbolic for the 28-member EU of the
practice of "selective justice" which the bloc wants ended in
Ukraine before the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Last week, EU ministers warned Yanukovich the clock was
against him for reaching a deal that could ensure the signing.
Irish politician Pat Cox and former Polish President
Aleksander Kwasniewski, who have shuttled in and out of Ukraine
for more than a year-and-a-half in an effort to nail down a
deal, were expected in Kiev later on Tuesday.
Their attention is focused on agreeing terms under which
Tymoshenko, 52, can travel to EU member Germany to receive
medical treatment for spinal problems.
Yanukovich has balked at granting her a pardon but says he
will sign into law any draft from parliament which would allow
her to take a break from prison and go abroad for treatment.
Her supporters are still pressing for a "full amnesty" so
that she could be cleared of her jail sentence and free to
return to politics one day. She said on Friday, however, that
she would accept any compromise agreeable to the two-man
mediation mission.
RUSSIAN ANGER
"We are determined to do everything we can to encourage the
Ukrainian authorities to find the solution acceptable to all
sides in Ukraine and acceptable to any host state in the
European Union that would receive Mrs Tymoshenko for treatment
if she's released on humanitarian grounds," Cox said in
Lithuania on Monday.
"This remains the core objective of our mission, and we are
determined to do everything we can to make it succeed."
EU foreign ministers are due to give an assessment of
Ukraine's record at a meeting on Nov. 18 and decide whether it
has met the key criteria, including ending "selective justice",
to allow the signing to go ahead.
The EU bloc itself is split between those member states,
such as Poland, which give greater weight to the need to prise
Ukraine away from Russia's historical embrace and those, like
Sweden and the Netherlands, which insist on the bloc not
compromising on principles of civil rights and justice for the
sake of bringing Ukraine closer into the European orbit.
Cox and Kwasniewski were expected to see members of the
presidential administration, and possibly Yanukovich himself.
They were also due to go to the northern town of Kharkiv to see
Tymoshenko, who is in hospital under prison guard there.
As the two envoys prepared for meetings with opposition and
government officials, there was a new show of anger from Russia,
which has tried unsuccessfully to persuade Ukraine to stay in
the ex-Soviet family and join a Moscow-led Customs Union with
other ex-Soviet republics.
The Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom demanded Ukraine's
Naftogaz pay an overdue gas bill "urgently", saying it was
extremely concerned about the debt.
Cash-strapped Ukraine, which faces huge foreign debt
repayments next year, imports nearly all of its gas from Russia.
Rows over pricing caused two gas wars in the winters of 2006 and
2008, with Moscow halting deliveries not only to Ukraine but
also to the rest of Europe.
Ironically, the tension between Ukraine and Russia over gas
prices goes back to Tymoshenko's time as prime minister. The
abuse of office charge for which she was sentenced relates to a
2009 deal which she brokered.
Yanukovich's government says that deal saddled the economy
with an exorbitant price for gas - currently at around $400 per
thousand cubic metres - but Russia has refused to yield to the
Kiev government's repeated entreaties to bring the price down.
