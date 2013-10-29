* Deal could clear way for signing of EU-Ukraine agreement
* Tymoshenko is symbol of "selective justice" for EU
* Russia angry at Ukraine's westward course
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Oct 29 European Union mediators resumed a
push on Tuesday to secure the release of jailed Ukrainian
opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, with EU politicians warning
time was running out before the signing of a landmark trade
agreement next month.
Russia, dismayed by the westward course of its former Soviet
ally, gave vent to its anger again, charging Ukraine with being
way behind in its payments for gas deliveries. Its words revived
concerns of a new gas "war".
The agreements on association and free trade, to be signed
at an EU-Ukraine summit on Nov. 28, offer the former Soviet
republic of 46 million people the chance of a historic shift
west away from Russia.
But signature hinges on the release of ex-prime minister
Tymoshenko, a fierce opponent of President Viktor Yanukovich.
She was jailed in 2011 for seven years for abuse of office after
a trial which the EU says was political.
Her case has become symbolic for the 28-member EU of what it
calls "selective justice" in Ukraine, which it wants ended
before the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Last week, EU ministers warned Yanukovich the clock was
against him for reaching a deal that could ensure the signing.
Irish politician Pat Cox and former Polish President
Aleksander Kwasniewski, who have shuttled in and out of Ukraine
for more than a year and a half in an effort to nail down a
deal, arrived in Kiev on Tuesday and met Andriy Klyuyev, a close
aide of Yanukovich.
A statement from Klyuyev's office said only they had
discussed preparations for the signing in Vilnius.
The envoys are focusing attention on a compromise under
which Tymoshenko, 52, can travel to EU member Germany to receive
medical treatment for spinal problems.
Yanukovich has balked at granting her a pardon but says he
will sign into law any draft from parliament which would allow
her to take a break from prison and go abroad for treatment.
Her supporters are still pressing for a "full amnesty" so
she can be cleared of her jail sentence and free to return to
politics one day. She said on Friday however she would accept
any compromise agreeable to the two-man mediation mission.
RUSSIAN ANGER
"We are determined to do everything we can to encourage the
Ukrainian authorities to find the solution acceptable to all
sides in Ukraine and acceptable to any host state in the
European Union that would receive Mrs Tymoshenko for treatment
if she's released on humanitarian grounds," Cox said in
Lithuania on Monday.
"This remains the core objective of our mission, and we are
determined to do everything we can to make it succeed."
EU foreign ministers are due to give an assessment of
Ukraine's record at a meeting on Nov. 18 and decide whether it
has met the key criteria, including ending "selective justice",
to allow the signing to go ahead.
The EU is split between states, such as Poland, which stress
the need to prise Ukraine away from Russia's embrace and those,
like Sweden and the Netherlands, which insist the bloc not
compromise principles of civil rights and justice.
Cox and Kwasniewski may meet Yanukovich himself during their
stay. They were also due to go to the northern town of Kharkiv
to see Tymoshenko, who is in hospital under prison guard there.
As the two envoys began their programme, there was a new
show of anger from Russia, which has tried unsuccessfully to
persuade Ukraine to stay in the ex-Soviet family and join a
Moscow-led Customs Union with other ex-Soviet republics.
The Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom demanded Ukraine's
Naftogaz pay an overdue gas bill "urgently", saying it was
extremely concerned about the debt.
Cash-strapped Ukraine, which faces huge foreign debt
repayments next year, gets nearly all its gas from Russia. Rows
over pricing caused two gas wars in the winters of 2006 and
2008, with Moscow halting deliveries not only to Ukraine but
also to the rest of Europe.
The tension over gas prices goes back to Tymoshenko's time
as prime minister. The abuse of office charge for which she was
sentenced relates to a 2009 deal with Russia which she brokered.
Yanukovich's government says that deal saddled the economy
with an exorbitant price for gas - currently around $400 per
thousand cubic metres - but Russia has refused to yield to the
Kiev government's repeated entreaties to bring the price down.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; editing by Andrew Roche)