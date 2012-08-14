KHARKIV, Ukraine Aug 14 A Ukrainian court on
Tuesday adjourned the tax evasion and embezzlement trial of
former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko until Sept. 11 after she
refused to appear citing poor health.
The 51-year-old opposition leader is serving a seven-year
sentence on a separate charge of abuse-of-office linked to a gas
deal she brokered with Russia in 2009 while she was prime
minister.
Her trial in Kharkiv for tax evasion and embezzlement going
back to alleged offences in the 1990s has been put off several
times since she has been unable to attend because of back
trouble for which she is receiving hospital treatment.
The court on Tuesday formally asked her to agree to a video
link from her hospital bed to enable the trial to take place.
She has refused such a suggestion in the past.