By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, April 21
companies rallied to fresh multi-month highs on Tuesday, after
companies rallied to fresh multi-month highs on Tuesday, after
investors saw Ukreximbank's debt restructuring plan as
relatively helpful and potentially boding well for future
workouts.
Ukreximbank's $750 million bond maturing April 27 rose 9
cents according to Thomson Reuters data after
its proposal to extend the bond's maturity by seven years and
raise the coupon by 1.25 percentage points.
It is not asking bondholders to write down - or haircut -
the principal of the bond.
Ukreximbank's call at a creditor meeting last week for a
three-month maturity extension failed to muster enough support,
but it has called another meeting next week with a reduced
quorum. In a statement, it urged bondholders to vote in favour
of its plan by 0900 GMT on April 23.
It also assured them it would pay a $31.4 million coupon due
on April 27.
"It's a fairly benign proposal for bondholders, pointing
towards recoveries perhaps 40-45 percent higher than for the
sovereign," said Richard Segal, emerging debt analyst at
Jefferies.
The rally spilled into Ukrexim's 2018 issue which jumped 6
cents to the highest since early December,
while a 2018 bond from state-run Oschadbank extended Monday's 7
cent rally.
Ukrainian Railways' 2018 issue rose another 3 cents after
rallying 13 cents on Monday following a statement that no
haircut would be imposed, and restructuring would merely prolong
the bond's tenor.
"There is still some room left on the quasi sovereigns to
rally but it's difficult to find any paper as everyone wants to
buy it," said Andre Andrijanovs, a credit strategist at Exotix.
Some are puzzled by Ukraine's decision not to impose
haircuts on quasi-sovereign bonds. That contrasts with its
approach to sovereign debt, where it insists that writing down
bonds' coupons and principal is essential to meet a $15.3
billion IMF-approved target.
With the bond maturing next week, Ukrexim had no choice but
to offer creditors a sweetener, or risk full-fledged default,
analysts said.
Ukraine can also ill afford to prolong restructuring at
companies that have a critical role to play in economic
recovery, Andrijanovs added.
The Ukrexim effect dragged up sovereign Eurobonds by more
than one cent across the curve, but the differing restructuring
strategies have caused a price gap with quasi-sovereign bonds.
The former trade around 45 cents
- around 20 cents below the quasi-sovereigns.
"Most good news for Oschad, Ukrexim and the railway has been
priced in, but I expect the divergence (between sovereign and
quasi-sovereign bonds) to remain in place," Segal added.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)