RPT-Murky oil inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
* Oil supplies and crude price curve: http://tmsnrt.rs/2pElIP6
WASHINGTON Jan 23 The White House on Thursday condemned the violence taking place in Kiev, urged all sides to de-escalate, and threatened sanctions against Ukraine if the situation there did not improve.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told a briefing that the tensions in the country were a direct result of the government failing to acknowledge the "legitimate" grievances of its people.
The United States urged the Ukraine government to repeal anti-democratic legislation that was recently signed into law, Carney said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Oil supplies and crude price curve: http://tmsnrt.rs/2pElIP6
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.