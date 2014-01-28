WASHINGTON Jan 28 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
spoke with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich about the
country's crisis by phone for the second consecutive day on
Tuesday, and encouraged him to look for more ways to compromise
with the opposition, the White House said.
In the call, which was initiated by Yanukovich, Biden
welcomed progress made by the Ukrainian parliament in repealing
anti-protest laws and urged him to look at other measures.
"These include an amnesty law and a new government that can
bring political unity, win the confidence of the Ukrainian
people, and take Ukraine in the direction of Europe by
strengthening democratic institutions and making the reforms
necessary to achieve economic prosperity," the White House said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)