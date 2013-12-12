WASHINGTON Dec 11 Ukraine assured the United
States on Wednesday that it had a policy against using the armed
forces against demonstrators, the Pentagon said, after
Washington expressed alarm at Kiev's deployment of riot police
against anti-government protests.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, in a call with his
Ukrainian counterpart, called for restraint and warned of the
"potential damage of any involvement by the military in breaking
up the demonstrations," Pentagon spokesman Carl Woog said.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Pavlo Lebedyev said he would pass
along the messsage directly to President Viktor Yanukovich, who
is facing calls for his resignation over his decision to scrap a
trade deal with the European Union and steer Ukraine closer to
Russia.
"Minister Lebedyev stated that it is President Yanukovich's
position not to use the armed forces against the protesters,"
Woog said.
Ukrainian protesters stood their ground on Wednesday after
authorities made their most forceful attempt so far to reclaim
the streets by sending in battalions of riot police with
bulldozers to clear Independence Square in Kiev. There were
scuffles and arrests, but police did not enter the nearby City
Hall and by morning they withdrew from the streets.
In some of the strongest comments from Washington so far,
the White House spokesman urged Yanukovich to listen to the
people and resume Ukraine's integration with Europe.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke of "disgust" at the
use of force and a spokeswoman for his department said
Washington was considering sanctions against Ukraine, among
other options - a move that could further sour relations with
Russia, which says the West is trying to browbeat Kiev to weaken
Moscow.
