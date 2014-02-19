By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON Feb 19 The United States on
Wednesday imposed visa bans on 20 senior Ukrainian government
officials believed to be responsible for a violent crackdown by
riot police against protesters, a senior State Department
official said.
The senior official, speaking to reporters on condition of
anonymity, would not name those affected by the U.S. visa ban,
which bars the individuals from applying for visas to travel to
the United States.
"Today we moved to restrict visas to some 20 senior members
of the Ukrainian government and other individuals we consider
responsible for ordering human rights abuses related to
political oppression in Ukraine," the official said.
"These individuals represent the full chain of command we
consider responsible for ordering the security forces to move
against" the protesters, the official said, adding that the visa
bans were easily reversible if the situation improved.
In December, the U.S. Embassy in Kiev said it had revoked
the visas of several Ukrainians linked to police violence
against demonstrators at the end of last year.
The official said a truce agreed between Ukrainian President
Viktor Yanukovich and opposition leaders late on Wednesday
represented "a glimmer of hope." Whether or not the truce holds
would depend on talks scheduled between the government and
opposition on Thursday, according to the official.
"We will watch whether this truce holds and whether they are
able to move on to political compromise and a transition
government that can take Ukraine forward," the official said.
"In the event that things go well these visa sanctions we
put in place are reversible but in the event they do not go well
there are other steps we can take in close coordination with the
EU in coming days," the official added.
The European Union has said it is preparing targeted
sanctions against those responsible for the violence. It has
also dispatched foreign ministers from Germany, France and
Poland to Kiev on Thursday, hours before an emergency EU meeting
in Brussels to decide on sanctions.
U.S. officials have warned that Washington is prepared to
slap financial sanctions on government officials if the
bloodshed worsens.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday called on Ukraine's
armed forces to stay out of the country's political crisis and
warned there would be consequences for those who "step over the
line."
The U.S. warning followed concerns that the military was
preparing to move against protesters and after Yanukovich
appointed a new head of the armed forces general staff.
The senior State Department official said there was also
growing concern from Washington after U.S. officials were unable
to reach senior Ukrainian military and intelligence officers by
phone.
The official said the calls were meant to "express our view
with regard to allowing peaceful protests and allowing political
compromise."
"We have been trying to reestablish those contacts over the
last few days and nobody is picking up the phone on the
Ukrainian side, which is worrying," the official said, adding
that the "changing of the guard" in the military was a concern
and hoped it did not mean the military was ready to get involved
in the anti-government protests.
While Ukraine is not presently seeking membership in NATO,
it does cooperate with the Western military alliance in a number
of areas.