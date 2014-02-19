WASHINGTON Feb 18 The United States issued a
new travel alert for Ukraine on Tuesday, citing increased risks
because of political unrest and violent clashes between
protesters and authorities.
"The situation in Ukraine is unpredictable and could change
quickly. Further violent clashes between police and protesters
in Kiev and other cities are possible," the State Department
said, replacing an alert from Jan. 28.
"U.S. citizens are advised to avoid all protests,
demonstrations, and large gatherings," the alert added. "U.S.
citizens whose residences or hotels are located in the vicinity
of the protests are cautioned to leave those areas or prepare to
remain indoors, possibly for several days, should clashes
occur."
Ukrainian riot police charged protesters occupying a central
Kiev square early on Wednesday after the bloodiest day since the
former Soviet republic, caught in a geopolitical struggle
between Russia and the West, won its independence more than 22
years ago.
At least 14 protesters and seven police officers were killed
during violence that erupted in Kiev on Tuesday. Many were
killed by gunshot and hundreds more injured, with dozens in
serious condition, police and opposition representatives said.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)