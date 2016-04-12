WASHINGTON, April 12 Any new government formed
in Ukraine must continue efforts to root out corruption and work
with the International Monetary Fund to pursue economic reforms,
a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.
Asked about the Treasury's view of efforts to form a new
government in Kiev following the resignation of key ministers,
the official said that Ukraine had made "significant progress"
in implementing its IMF program over the past 18 months amid
difficult conditions.
"It's imperative that that progress continues, that the IMF
and Ukraine continue to work closely together, and that Ukraine
take the steps to continue to root out corruption and implement
structural reform and take steps to stabilize its
macro-economy," the official told reporters on a conference call
ahead of IMF, G20 and World Bank meetings this week in
Washington.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)