KIEV Jan 31 Ukrainian police on Tuesday
shut down the former Soviet republic's most popular file sharing
website, Ex.ua, accusing its owners of illegally distributing
copyright-protected software, music and videos.
The move, which followed a crackdown by the United States on
a similar but much larger website Megaupload earlier this month,
was a result of complaints by software companies such as
Microsoft and Adobe, police said.
"During a search at the website (owners') office and data
centres, police confiscated numerous computers... including 200
servers containing about 6,000 terabytes of information in
total," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
"Police have found out that the website was run by a citizen
of Latvia."
The ministry said 16 people who had worked at Ex.ua's office
were being questioned but did not say how many people, if any,
had been detained.
Under Ukrainian laws, the website's owners could face up to
five years in prison if found guilty, it said.
Ex.ua's users numbered in the millions, according to police.
Most users logged on from within Ukraine.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Peter Graff)