KIEV/GENEVA Oct 16 Ukraine denied being
protectionist on Tuesday as 58 countries attacked its plan to
renegotiate hundreds of tariff ceilings at the World Trade
Organization, with some warning that it could undermine the
world trading system.
The former Soviet republic notified other WTO members of the
tariffs move in a document marked "secret" last month, raising
fears it could use a loophole to get around a fundamental check
on protectionism and prompt other members to do the same.
Each of the WTO's 157 members has the right to raise or
lower tariffs within an agreed ceiling, the "bound tariff". Some
countries have negotiated small or technical changes to some
tariff ceilings but Ukraine shocked the trading club by listing
more than 350 tariffs that it intends to change.
Opposition to the tactic united countries that have been
fiercely critical of each other's trade policies, including the
United States, EU nations, China, Argentina and Ecuador.
In a written reply to Reuters questions, Ukraine's senior
trade negotiator Valery Pyatnytsky defended the move as fully in
line with the spirit and letter of WTO rules.
"We intend to carry out negotiations on reviewing bound
tariffs for import duties because, in the current economic
situation and due to threats that all WTO members are facing,
the Ukrainian government must have certain flexibility in
carrying out its trade policy with regards to tariffs," he said.
Pyatnytsky also cited the WTO's failure to finish the Doha
Round of trade talks, over a wide-ranging liberalisation of
world trade, which collapsed last year after a decade.
The Doha talks were billed as a boon for developing
countries. But many of them are now angry that, having opened
their markets to U.S. and European companies, there has been no
reciprocal move from the rich world to benefit poorer countries.
"HIGHLY PROTECTED"
At a WTO committee meeting on Tuesday, another Ukrainian
official said the country had accepted very open terms of trade
when it joined the WTO in 2008, while many members were "highly
protected" with much less market openness.
"Ukraine de facto is a developing transition economy. Its
highly liberalised market access is a tangible contribution to
this system. However, in light of today's reality we recognise
the adjustments are necessary to strengthen our trade policy,"
the diplomat said according to a transcript obtained by Reuters.
Ukraine was not seeking to challenge the traditional
"asymmetry" of the system, but "there is space and potential in
the system to accommodate Ukraine's trade policy adjustments",
the diplomat said.
Representatives of 58 countries spoke out against Ukraine at
the meeting, with some saying the tactic could undo decades of
trade liberalisation, and nobody spoke in support of the
country.
"Ukraine's proposed action has serious systemic implications
and the United States, like others, is concerned about the
precedent that it could create," a U.S. trade official told the
meeting.
"Nearly four weeks after Ukraine tabled its notification,
members still do not know what Ukraine's real objectives are,
what proposed new rates Ukraine is seeking, how it contemplates
compensating members and whether we have the correct data to
analyse the situation."
Ukraine's official at them meeting said it had not stated
any intention to raise its tariff ceilings, only to "modify ...
the scope and coverage" of its tariff agreements. Pyatnytsky
said reviewing the binding tariffs would not necessarily lead to
higher import duties.
But such reassurances failed to convince Ukraine's critics,
who are a third of the way through a 90-day window to respond.
They urged Ukraine to explain its intentions, since it had not
yet provided enough information for them to formulate any
response, and to reconsider its plans.
