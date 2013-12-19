WRAPUP 8-China warns against force as North Korea prepares celebration
* South Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive U.S. strike
KIEV Dec 19 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, whose popularity has been hurt by huge street protests over his policy U-turn towards Russia, said on Thursday he would not run for re-election in 2015 if his ratings were low.
Answering a question during a televised news conference, Yanukovich, who was elected in February 2010, replied: "If my ratings are low and I have no prospects (of winning), then I shall not get in the way of the country developing and moving forward."
* South Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive U.S. strike
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.