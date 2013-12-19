KIEV Dec 19 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Thursday said he had had to accept a $15 billion aid package from Russia because of high gas prices and debt repayments to the IMF, but he said the package did not contradict a policy of integration with Europe.

"There are no contradictions in the course of Ukraine for any (European) integration," he said, adding that Ukraine should maintain good economic relations with all its strategic partners including the EU and Russia.