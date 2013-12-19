KIEV Dec 19 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Thursday criticised opposition leaders, who have brought tens of thousands of protesters onto the streets, for harbouring their own political ambitions and conducting "revolutionary" actions.

"Personal ambitions have to be kept in check. I am categorically against politicians who have initiated revolutionary actions," he told a televised news conference.

"We have a constitution and law - wait for the elections and the Ukrainian people will have the last word," he told a televised news conference.