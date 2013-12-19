KIEV Dec 19 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Thursday implicitly criticised Western politicians who have visited a protest encampment in Kiev during unrest triggered by his policy U-turn away from Europe towards Russia.

"It is very important that other countries do not interfere in our internal questions, that they do not consider that they are the masters here. I am categorically against anybody coming and teaching us how to live," he said in a televised news conference.