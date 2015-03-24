(Fixes typo in headline)
LONDON, March 24 Ukraine's Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko said on Tuesday she was not in favour of
nationaling Delta Bank, the country's fourth largest lender
which has become insolvent.
"I am not in favour of nationalsing the bank..The potential
fiscal effect of natiionalisation would be unknown," Yaresko
said.
She also said the $40 billion four-year IMF-led rescue
package was insufficient for the long term, and that there was a
need for a second stage, involving getting investments into the
real economy.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao)