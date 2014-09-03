(Combines stories, adds background)
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 3 Georgia's president said on
Wednesday the country would seek an invitation to join NATO at a
summit of leaders of the alliance in Wales this week.
President Georgy Margvelashvili, in a speech at the Chatham
House think-tank, said: "We will shoot for an invitation for
NATO membership. But we understand that...decisions are made in
a much more complicated way."
NATO said earlier this year it would stop short of approving
a formal step to membership for Georgia at the summit, agreeing
in principle to a "substantive package" of cooperation with
Georgia that would help it move closer to the alliance.
Margvelashvili also said he did not think the Ukraine-Russia
crisis was over despite news on Wednesday of talks between the
two sides.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday his views
and those of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko were "very
close" on finding a political solution to the conflict in
eastern Ukraine and an accord between Kiev and separatist rebels
could be reached by Friday.
"That was positive but on the other hand we had one more
column going into Ukraine. It is always simultaneous, you have
one positive and one negative, but I don't think this is the
final solution," Margvelashvili told Reuters on the sidelines of
the event at Chatham House.
"But we will see, at least it is a good thing that those
people are talking."
Like Ukrainegh, Georgia is trying to strike a balance
between East and West but finding it hard to strengthen ties
with Europe without upsetting Russia.
Even so, tensions remain high after the August 2008 war over
two Moscow-backed breakaway regions. Diplomatic relations,
severed after the war, have not been restored and Russia still
controls the two separatist-minded regions, Abkhazia and South
Ossetia.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, Writing by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by
Angus MacSwan)