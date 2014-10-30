Oil prices inch down as oversupply concerns fester
TOKYO, May 1 Oil prices edged down on Monday on worries that OPEC-led production cuts may not significantly tighten an oversupplied market in the short term despite talk of extending them.
UKRAINE'S NAFTOGAZ CHIEF SAYS ON FACEBOOK THAT THERE IS A "HIGH PROBABILITY" OF GAS DEAL BEING SIGNED WITH RUSSIA IN BRUSSELS ON THURSDAY
DHAKA, May 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bangladesh plans to begin turning some of the grain it produces into ethanol to make its fuel greener – but economists and experts warn the move could hurt food security in a country that is already a grain importer.