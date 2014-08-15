KIEV Ukrainian artillery destroyed a "significant" part of a Russian armoured column that crossed into Ukraine during the night, President Petro Poroshenko told British Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday, according to the presidential website.

Separately, a Ukrainian military spokesman said Ukrainian forces had tracked the Russian armoured column as soon as it crossed onto Ukrainian soil.

"Appropriate actions were undertaken and a part of it no longer exists," military spokesman Andriy Lysenko told journalists.

Poroshenko's website said he and Cameron had discussed the situation by telephone following British news reports that a Russian armoured column had entered Ukrainian territory.

"The president said that this information was reliable and confirmed because a significant part of this equipment had been destroyed in the night by Ukrainian artillery," it said.

Lysenko said the situation in the conflict zone was becoming increasingly tense, with Ukrainian forces, who are fighting pro-Russian separatists, also coming under artillery attack from Russian territory.

(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)