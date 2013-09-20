* Says price of DB Apparel's Shock Absorber sports bra fixed
* John Lewis, Debenhams, House of Fraser accused
* UK's OFT has powers to issue punitive fines
* Companies deny wrongdoing
By James Davey
LONDON, Sept 20 Britain's three biggest
department stores colluded with a lingerie manufacturer to fix
the price of a market-leading sports bra, a competition watchdog
alleged on Friday, raising the possibility of punitive fines.
Britain's Office of Fair Trading (OFT) alleged that supplier
DB Apparel UK Limited entered into nine nationwide
anti-competitive agreements with employee-owned John Lewis
, Britain's biggest department store group, number two
Debenhams and number three House of Fraser, between 2008
and 2011.
The OFT has been taking a tougher line against retailers
recently to ensure consumers can trust their prices and
communications. It took action against Britain's supermarkets on
misleading prices last year, and against furniture and carpet
retailers last month.
It has the power to fine offenders up to 10 per cent of
their annual worldwide turnover.
DB Apparel, Debenhams and House of Fraser rejected the OFT's
allegations, while John Lewis said it "strives to operate within
the law and comply with regulations."
The OFT alleges the four companies infringed competition law
by entering into resale price maintenance agreements, setting
fixed or minimum resale prices for sports bras in the popular
Shock Absorber range.
"These alleged agreements had the aim of increasing the
retail prices of DBA's Shock Absorber brand of sports bras in
each of the three department stores," the OFT said.
It said that during the three years in question the Shock
Absorber range had a UK market share of about 15 percent.
"The OFT takes allegations of price-fixing seriously. Resale
price maintenance limits competition between retailers and can
lead to consumers paying higher prices," said Ann Pope, OFT
Senior Director of Services.
She said no assumption should be made at this stage that
there had been an infringement of competition law.
"We will carefully consider the parties' representations to
the (OFT's) Statement of Objections before deciding whether
competition law has in fact been infringed."
DB Apparel refuted the OFT's allegations. "We have been
transparent with UK authorities since the beginning of this
process and will continue to defend ourselves vigorously in this
investigation," it said.
Debenhams said it also disputed the OFT's provisional
findings. "The matter is being dealt with by external lawyers,"
said a spokesman. Its shares fell as much as 1.6 percent on
Friday.
A spokeswoman for House of Fraser said: "We are confident
that we have been operating within all laws and regulations and
are very supportive of any initiative which ensures pricing
policies are fair for our customers."