KIEV Dec 16 Ukraine will suspend trade with
Crimea in 30 days time, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on
Wednesday, adding that restoring electricity to the peninsula
will be a seprate issue.
Crimea, annexed by Russia last year, is suffering blackouts
after four pylons that supplied the peninsula were blown up in
November, worsening diplomatic tensions between Ukraine and
Russia.
The stand-off prompted Russia to suspend coal exports to
Ukraine in retaliation, while Ukraine said it would suspend
cargo shipments to Crimea.
"In accordance with the decision by the cabinet, which will
come into effect in 30 days ... supplying goods, work, services
to Crimea is banned," Yatseniuk said in a government meeting.
"As far as electricity is concerned, these supplies can be
provided exclusively based on a decision by the Security and
Defence Council," he said,
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)