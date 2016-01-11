MILAN Jan 11 UniCredit said on Monday
it had reached a binding agreement to sell its Ukraine business
to Luxembourg-based investment group ABH Holdings (ABHH) in
exchange for a minority stake in ABHH.
In a statement, Italy's biggest bank by assets said as a
result of the transaction it would book an extraordinary charge
of around 200 million euros ($218 million) in the fourth-quarter
of 2015 results.
Under the deal, which had been widely flagged, UniCredit
will receive new shares issued by ABHH to give it 9.9 percent of
the investment company, part of Russia's Alfa Group.
The deal, which is expected to be completed this year, will
have a substantially neutral impact on its CET 1 capital ratio,
UniCredit said. ($1 = 0.9192 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)