MILAN Jan 11 UniCredit said on Monday
it will book a 200 million euro ($218 million) charge after
clinching a deal to sell its Ukraine business to ABH Holdings
(ABHH) in exchange for a minority stake in the Luxembourg-based
investment group.
Italian bank UniCredit, a market leader in central and
eastern Europe (CEE), has long flagged the sale of JSC
Ukrsotsbank but the process had been held up by the crisis in
Ukraine.
In August, Italy's biggest bank by assets started three
months of exclusive talks with ABHH, which is part of the empire
of Russia's Alfa Group.
"The signing of the agreement is currently expected to lead
to an extraordinary charge in ... 4Q15 P&L of about 200 million
euros," the bank said in a statement.
The deal, which is expected to be completed this year, will
have a neutral impact on the bank's CET 1 capital ratios,
UniCredit said, noting that a negative currency impact of 652
million euros had already been booked.
As part of the agreement, UniCredit will receive new shares
issued by ABHH, giving it 9.9 percent of the investment company.
In a separate statement, ABHH chairman Petr Aven said the
deal allowed the investment company to create a leading retail
and wholesale banking player in Ukraine.
"We look forward to utilising (UniCredit's) vast European
experience to support ABHH's international growth," Aven said.
Under the deal UniCredit will be able to appoint one board
member at the Alfa Group unit and will have the right to trigger
an IPO of ABHH or sell its stake to ABHH after five years.
ABHH shareholders include Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman and his business partner German Khan, among others.
Ukraine was UniCredit's only loss making country in the CEE
region in 2014 and UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni had committed
to selling it as part of a series of disposals.
UniCredit was advised by Rothschild and UniCredit Corporate
and Investment Banking.
($1 = 0.9191 euros)
