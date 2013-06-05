KIEV, June 5 A firm owned by Ukraine's richest
businessman Rinat Akhmetov said on Wednesday it was buying the
former Soviet republic's main fixed-line operator Ukrtelecom
from Austrian investment firm EPIC for an undisclosed
sum.
The takeover strengthens the position of Akhmetov, a key
ally of President Viktor Yanukovich, as the owner of one of the
largest business empires in the nation of 46 million, spanning
energy and steel-making to banking and media.
Also the owner of Ukraine's top soccer club Shakhtar,
Akhmetov, 46, hails from Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, which
is Yanukovich's home and power base.
Akhmetov's firm SCM declined to say how much it would pay
for the 92.79 percent stake in Ukrtelecom. EPIC itself paid the
Ukrainian government $1.3 billion for the stake in 2011.
The Austrian firm ended up being the only bidder for
Ukrtelecom then because the terms of the privatisation auction
barred potential investors including Deutsche Telekom due to
governments holding large stakes in their capital.
Ukrtelecom controls about 80 percent of Ukraine's fixed-line
market and runs a relatively small 3G mobile network.
Following Yanukovich's 2010 election as president, the
billionaire, whose worth Forbes estimates at $15 billion, has
emerged as one of the main buyers of state property, snapping up
assets such as electric power generation and distribution
companies.
Akhmetov's SCM said in a statement it owned another local
fixed-line operator, Vega, and had a minority stake in Astelit,
Ukraine's third-largest mobile operator.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth and
Patrick Graham)