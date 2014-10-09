(Adds detail from the statement, quote)

Oct 9 Britain's competition watchdog said on Thursday it had proposed plans to improve the deals on offer from payday lenders by creating a price comparison sector for the industry.

By doing so, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said by creating such a market, it would ensure a price cap set to be imposed on the industry by the Financial Conduct Authority does not become the default rate.

In July, the CMA said it would look at ways to improve price competition in the market, which serves around 1.8 million borrowers. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham)