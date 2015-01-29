BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
Jan 29 Ulaslar Turizm Yatirimlari :
* Says to sign construction agreement with Gucar Insaat to restructure Club Hotel Ulaslar into residence project
* Restructuring of Club Hotel Ulaslar is due to decrease in bookings and depreciation of Russian rouble over dollar
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason