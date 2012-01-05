* Holiday comp sales up 12.6 pct, net sales jump 24 pct

* Raises Q4 EPS view to $0.67-$0.68 from $0.62-$0.64

* Sees Q4 sales $574-$579 mln vs prior view $552-$562 mln

* Expects FY EPS $1.84-$1.85 vs est $1.81

Jan 5 Ulta Beauty posted strong holiday sales, helped by continued demand across all its categories, prompting the beauty retailer to raise its fourth-quarter outlook.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company has been introducing new products and increasing promotions to attract beauty-conscious customers to its stores.

Holiday comparable store sales for the seven-week period from Nov. 13 rose 12.6 percent. Total sales in the period were up 24 percent at $386 million.

For the fourth quarter, Ulta Beauty, which sells cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and other beauty products, now expects earnings of 67 cents to 68 cents a share. It had earlier forecast 62 cents to 64 cents a share.

The company, whose rivals include Sally Beauty Holdings Inc and Regis Corp, raised its sales expectations for the quarter to $574 million to $579 million from $552 million to $562 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 64 cents on revenue of $563 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.