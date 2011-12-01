* Q3 EPS $0.42 vs est $0.38
* Q3 revenue rise 22 percent
* Sees Q4 EPS $0.62-$0.64 vs est $0.61
* Sees Q4 revenue $552-$562 mln vs est $558.7 mln
Dec 1 Ulta Beauty posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as more beauty-conscious
people shopped at its stores.
Net income for the third quarter rose to $26.8 million, or
42 cents a share, compared with $14.2 million, or 23 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped 22 percent to $413.1 million and same-store
sales rose 10 percent.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents a
share on revenue of $406.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company were down
2 percent at $67.17 in extended trading. They closed at $68.49
on Thursday on Nasdaq.