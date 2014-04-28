April 28 British defence contractor Ultra
Electronics Holdings Plc said it would acquire Forensic
Technology WAI Inc, a maker of crime-scene investigation
equipment, for C$94 million ($85.2 million) to expand in the
security sector.
Ultra said it would also pay up to $6 million for the
Montreal-based company, based on earnings growth over the next
two years.
The acquisition will be fully earnings accretive during
2015, it said.
Forensic Technology WAI provides automated firearm
ballistics identification and forensic analysis systems.
($1 = 1.1030 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)