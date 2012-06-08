By Lee Chyen Yee and Clare Jim
TAIPEI, June 8 Slide it, flip it or snap it on
and off. The way keyboards are connected to touch screens on the
latest generation of computing devices is making it tough to
differentiate a tablet from notebook or an ultrabook.
Microsoft Corp, which has long been the dominant
force in PCs but has fallen far behind in the tablet race, is
set to unveil its Windows 8 operating system later this year,
designed to run on super-thin laptops called ultrabooks and
tablets powered by Intel Corp's chips.
The impending launch has prompted PC vendors to come up with
a rash of hybrid designs, featuring touch screens and myriad
configurations of moving or detachable keyboards.
"In future, it'll be a blur in the definition of an
ultrabook and a tablet because of convertibles with either
detachable or sliding keyboards," said Tracy Tsai, a
Taipei-based analyst at research firm Gartner.
At Computex Taipei, the world's second largest computer
show, visitors flocked to the booths trying out every twist and
turn that converts an ultrabook into a tablet.
Lenovo Group Ltd's IdeaPad Yoga and Asustek
Computer Inc's Taichi have screens that bend all the
way back. Samsung Electronics' Hybrid becomes an
ultrabook when the tablet clips onto a keyboard with magnetic
hinges.
One tablet-ultrabook convertible that garnered attention was
Asustek's Taichi, whose dual-sided screens can run
different applications at the same time.
"There's a lot of use cases on tablets and tablet
convertibles that people might approach with lots of fun,
content consumption type of activity, but want to pop into it
and use a productivity application and a desktop mode," said
Chris Walker, Intel's director of microprocessor product
marketing.
"The great thing is people don't have to make that choice."
BUT WILL THEY FLY?
Despite all the fanfare surrounding these hybrids from
Microsoft, Intel and PC vendors banking on these gadgets to make
up for lost time in the tablet sector, there remains some
nervousness in the industry and uncertainty among consumers
about whether they will take off in a big way.
"Most of us have a laptop for work and an Android or Apple
tablet now, so whether I'll buy one of these hybrids will depend
on the performance and price," said one Computex attendee in his
30s.
Prices for these touch-based ultrabook convertibles will not
be announced until Windows 8 is formally released, widely
expected to be in the fourth quarter.
But the hybrids are already prompting some analysts to
ponder whether they should be classified as tablets or laptop
PCs.
"A way to settle the argument is by the size of the gadget.
Anything that is 10 inches or smaller should be categorised as a
tablet, while those that are 11 inches or bigger should be
called an ultrabook," said Ricky Liu, an analyst with KGI
Securities.
Intel executives said they saw ultrabooks and its
convertibles as laptops, while some PC vendors grouped such
hybrids under tablets.
"Anything with a detachable keyboard is a tablet," said an
Asustek executive as she clicked the Transformer screen back
onto the keyboard at the company's booth at Computex.