Aug 21 Semiconductor equipment maker Ultra Clean
Holdings Inc lowered its revenue forecast for the third
quarter, citing continued decline in orders as chip makers hold
back on expansion plans.
Its shares fell 8 percent in extended trading to $6.20 after
closing at $6.70 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
"We continue to see a decline in demand within the
semiconductor capital equipment industry in the second half of
2012," Chief Executive Clarence Granger said in a statement.
"This decline has been greater than previously expected but
we project it to flatten out during the fourth quarter of 2012."
Chip gear makers sell machinery used by semiconductor
companies to make chips, but an uncertain spending climate and a
weak PC market have pushed back orders.
Last weak, industry bellwether Applied Materials warned of a
slowdown and projected a larger-than-expected drop in revenues
for the current quarter.
Ultra Clean expects revenue of $96 million to $101 million
in the third quarter, down from its prior forecast of $107
million to $112 million.
Analysts were looking for $109.9 million in third-quarter
revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company had forecast a profit of 10 cents to 14 cents
per share in July, but on Tuesday it did not provide a revised
range or reconfirm the prior outlook.