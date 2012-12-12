UPDATE 2-Sailing-Oracle Team USA gain America's Cup bonus with New Zealand win
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat's Groupama Team France (Adds results of final America's Cup qualifier race)
LONDON Dec 12 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC : * Has received US navy contracts for sonobuoys worth in excess of $53M * Contracts have been awarded through erapsco, ultra's joint venture with the
sparton corporation
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat's Groupama Team France (Adds results of final America's Cup qualifier race)
* Chief Executive Abdullah unharmed after funeral bombing (Revises casualty total, adds statement from UN envoy)