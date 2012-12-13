CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Alibaba's Jack Ma invited to join bid for L'Oreal's The Body Shop -sources

LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.