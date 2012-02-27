* Expects budget constraints in UK, US to hurt 2012
* Year-end orders up 16 pct
* Final dividend up 12 pct to 26.8p
Feb 27 British defence company Ultra
Electronics posted a 12 percent jump in full-year
underlying profit, boosted by strong demand for its nuclear
sensors and control systems.
The company, which makes sonars for submarines, said
defense-budget constraints in the UK and United States will
affect 2012 as well.
"Overall, it is likely that only a few new platforms will be
commissioned in the United States and UK in the near term," it
said in a statement.
Ultra's 2011 underlying pretax profit was 114.9 million
pounds ($182.20 million), compared with 102.7 milion pounds a
year ago.
Revenue rose 3 percent to 731.7 million pounds.
Revenue at the company's information and power systems
segment jumped 15 percent due to demand for specialist sensors
and control systems used in military and civil nuclear reactors.
Ultra's order book at the end of the year was 950.3 million
pounds, up 16 percent.
The company, which also makes aerospace and cyber-security
products, declared a final dividend of 26.8 pence a share, up 12
percent from last year.
Ultra's shares, which have risen about 23 percent in the
last seven weeks, closed at 1700 pence on Friday on the London
Stock Exchange.