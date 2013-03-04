BRIEF-Tintri Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million
* Tintri inc says applied to list its common stock on the nasdaq global select market under the symbol “tntr”
LONDON, March 4 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC : * Revenue was 4 pct higher at 760.8 mln stg for full year * Underlying operating profit was maintained at 122.2 mln stg for full year * Source Text:
WASHINGTON, June 1 A Delaware court ruled on Thursday that Cypress Semiconductor must delay its annual shareholder meeting, ruling in favor of ex-CEO T.J. Rodgers who has waged a board battle against the company he founded.