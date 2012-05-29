RIO DE JANEIRO May 28 Brazil's Ultrapar
Participacoes SA, a fuels, chemicals and liquids
storage group, agreed to buy American Chemical I.C.S.A., a
Uruguayan specialty chemical company, for $79 million, according
to a Brazilian securities filing on Monday.
American Chemical owns a plant in Montevideo with the
capacity to produce 81,000 tonnes of chemicals used in the
manufacture of cosmetics, detergents and leather products,
Ultrapar said.
The purchase is being made through Ultrapar's Oxiteno
chemicals unit and will expand the company's ability to supply
industrial chemicals to clients in southern South America and
elsewhere, Ultrapar said in the filing.
(Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Chris Gallagher)