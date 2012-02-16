* Q4 EPS $0.58 vs est $0.61

* Q4 rev up 14 pct at $270.8 mln

Feb 16 Gas-focused explorer and producer Ultra Petroleum Corp's quarterly results missed market estimates, hurt by lower natural gas prices and higher costs.

During October-December, natural gas prices fell as much as 17 percent to average $3.54 per million British thermal unit.

October-December quarter net income was $89.1 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with $76.6 million, or 50 cents a share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 14 percent to $270.8 million. Total operating costs were up 28 percent.

Analysts, on average, had expected Ultra to earn 61 cents a share, on revenue of $335.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast full-year production of 250-260 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), up 2-6 percent. It expects first-quarter production at 64-66 bcfe.

Shares of Ultra, which have lost more than half of their value since May, were trading down a percent before the bell on Thursday. They closed at $25.24 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.