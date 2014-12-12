Valeant prices psoriasis treatment at $3,500 per month
April 21 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, said on Friday that it had priced its recently approved plaque psoriasis treatment at $3,500 per month.
Dec 12 Ultrasis Plc
* Stmnt re share price movement
* Confirms that it remains in discussions with paul bell with regards ongoing financing of company.
* Current proposals being discussed would enable existing shareholders to participate in any equity offering alongside, and on same terms, as Mr Bell
* Any equity element is likely to be issued at a price of 0.05 pence per ordinary share, a substantial discount to current share price
* Hopeful that bell may agree to lead a refinancing through a mixture of debt and equity
* Discussions remain ongoing and there can be absolutely no certainty that an agreement can be reached
April 21 General Electric Co reported on Friday that first-quarter cash flow from its industrial operations turned negative and was less than the company expected, though its earnings and revenue exceeded analyst estimates.