BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT, March 10 Germany-listed Chinese shoemaker Ultrasonic AG said on Tuesday that negotiations with its lending banks have failed and that in consequence, the management board was forced to file for insolvency.
Frankfurt-listed Ultrasonic said in September its top executives and most of its cash reserves in China and Hong Kong had disappeared.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.