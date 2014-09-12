BRIEF-FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
Sept 12 Ultrasonic AG : * Says present CFO, Chi Kwong Clifford Chan, is stepping down from his post for
family related reasons on Sept. 30 * Says has secured Yeung Man Kin to succeed Chan * Says Yeung will take up his new post at Ultrasonic AG on Oct. 1, so a
smooth transition is ensured
May 1 Union pension fund adviser CtW Investment Group on Monday urged Urban Outfitters Inc's investors to vote against two long-standing directors and said the board's "extreme insularity" contributed to the company's weak performance.