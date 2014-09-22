Sept 22 Ultrasonic AG : * Says former CEO approached company * Says over the weekend, the dismissed former CEO of Ultrasonic AG Qingyong Wu,

contacted Clifford Chan, the CFO of the company * Says dismissed former CEO claimed he would return to company and that he

would also return funds * Says attempt by representative of Ultrasonic supervisory board to personally

contact Qingyong Wu in Xiamen has not been successful yet