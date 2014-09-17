* Exchange stopped seeking China business "for commercial
By Edward Taylor and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Deutsche Boerse
stopped wooing German listings of Chinese companies a year ago,
the stock exchange operator said on Wednesday, a day after a
German-listed Chinese shoemaker Ultrasonic said top managers and
cash had vanished.
A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said the decision was taken
for commercial reasons, without elaborating further on why a
marketing campaign in China had been discontinued.
Deutsche Boerse managers used to host marketing campaigns in
China, but stopped courting smaller Chinese companies after
auditors had difficulties verifying the accounting of some the
smaller firms' Chinese operations, two people familiar with the
companies thinking said on Wednesday.
The scandal surrounding Ultrasonic, which said most
of its cash in China had disappeared, is a thorny issue for the
exchange operator which is seeking to promote Frankfurt as a
financial centre.
It follows similar problems with Chinese companies.
German-listed Chinese manufacturer, Youbisheng Green Paper
, started insolvency proceedings earlier this year after
its CEO went absent without explanation. Chinese fashion group
Kinghero accused its former chief executive of breach
of fiduciary trust and later sought to delist.
"One can only advise investors to refrain from investments
in unknown Chinese stocks," said Daniel Bauer, board member at
German private investor lobby SdK.
He added that investors should consider taking auditors and
underwriting banks to court. "Trying to sue the perpetrators in
China seems pointless."
The Frankfurt-based exchange operator started promoting its
trading platform in China in 2006 and opened a representative
office in Beijing in 2008 in the hope of attracting large
Chinese listings.
TELLING GOOD FROM BAD
Asked by Reuters what Deutsche Boerse plans to do to prevent
similar incidents in future, the company said in a written
statement all companies listed on its exchange had met strict
disclosure requirements and that it was the role of the capital
market to tell good from bad investments.
"(Investors buying shares in an IPO) should be capable of
evaluating the opportunities and risks associated with business
models as well as management's corporate governance," the
exchange said.
Currently twenty-five Chinese companies are listed on the
exchange, Deutsche Boerse said.
Snowbird, a Chinese maker of down bedding and clothing that
is in the bookbuilding phase ahead of a Frankfurt stock market
debut, on Wednesday said it was shocked by developments at
Ultrasonic.
"One more black sheep that destroys all the trust-building
measures we have done so far," Snowbird CEO Yan Changzai said in
a statement.
The largest Chinese company by market value in Deutsche
Boerse's Prime Standard trading segment is Joyou, a
maker of bathroom fixtures and fittings worth about 280 million
euros ($362.68 mln). The others have market values of below 100
million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7720 euro)
