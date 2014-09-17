* Shoemaker Ultrasonic says cash in China, Hong Kong
transferred
* Company secured $60 mln credit facility from Nomura in
August
* Case follows series of executive disappearances at China
firms
(Updates details on credit facility, quotes)
By Ludwig Burger and Anne Marie Roantree
FRANKFURT/HONG KONG, Sept 17 A Germany-listed
shoemaker became the latest Chinese company to report the
disappearance of top executives, underscoring the danger of
doing business in the Asian powerhouse at a time of heightened
scrutiny of its firms' corporate governance.
Frankfurt-listed Ultrasonic AG said chief executive
Qingyong Wu and chief operating officer Minghong Wu had been
missing since the weekend, and most of its cash reserves in
China and Hong Kong had disappeared.
The mystery is likely to fuel concerns about corruption and
corporate malfeasance in the world's second-biggest economy, as
shortsellers increasingly target smaller Chinese companies with
claims of falsified financial statements and other dubious
practices.
"Most of the company's cash funds at PRC (People's Republic
of China) and Hong Kong levels have been transferred, being no
longer in the company's range of influence," Ultrasonic said in
a statement.
Its German holding company still had a "relevant six-figure
amount" at hand to meet its payment obligations, it added.
Ultrasonic shares plunged 72 percent in heavy volume on
Tuesday after the announcement, closing at 1.798 euros.
There were fears for the status of a $60 million credit
facility which the company, valued at $29.5 million, secured
from Nomura International (Hong Kong) Ltd in August to help fund
acquisitions.
Two banking sources familiar with the facility said the
money had gone. The facility could be drawn within three months
of the deal being signed but Ultrasonic gave no details about
its status in its statement on Tuesday.
Nomura declined to comment. A source familiar with the
matter said the brokerage would hold a conference call on
Thursday with backers of the loan.
Ultrasonic finance chief Kwong Clifford Chan, who is due to
step down on September 30 for family reasons, and the
supervisory board was in talks with authorities and business
partners in a bid to clarify the situation.
MISSING IN ACTION
The disappearances will bring further unwanted attention to
mainland Chinese firms and their executives at a time when they
are also being targeted by short-sellers.
"These events are a constant reminder that China is still a
developing market with a weak grip of law, high level of
corruption and high level of fraud, and investors need to
discount the risk of that into the price that they need to pay
for the stock because what they see in the account is not always
the truth," shareholder activist David Webb said.
China's Tianhe Chemicals Group became the latest
victim of short-sellers this month when researchers linked to
hacker group Anonymous accused it of falsifying statements to
auditors and investors. Tianhe said the report contained factual
errors and "malicious accusations".
On July 21, shares of menswear maker Fujian Nuoqi
fell 33 percent in mysterious circumstances. The following month
the company revealed that its chairman, Ding Hui, was missing
amid media reports that he had run up large debts. The company
has not commented on the reports.
Nuoqi said this month its chief financial officer, Au Yeung
Ho Yin, had resigned, adding that nothing related to his
decision needed to be brought to shareholders' attention.
Shares in Nuoqi, which has a market value of $78 million,
remain suspended.
Also in July, trade centre operator Hydoo International
Holding, which has a market value of $994 million,
said in a statement it had been unable to contact its chairman.
It said later that month the chairman had been sacked.
Another Germany-listed Chinese manufacturer, Youbisheng
Green Paper, initiated insolvency proceedings earlier
this year after its CEO went absent without explanation.
(Additional reporting by Carol Zhong of BASIS POINT and Yimou
Lee and Donny Kwok in HONG KONG; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
Stephen Coates)