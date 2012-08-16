MUMBAI Aug 16 India's Ultratech Cement is planning to raise 2.5 billion rupees ($44.84 million) through 5-year bonds at 9.15 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

HSBC Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source. ($1 = 55.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)