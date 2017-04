Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - UltraTech Cement(ULTC.NS) may lag consensus profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects UltraTech to report a profit of 8.18 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 8.90 billion rupees.

UltraTech shares were down 1.2 percent at 9:39 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)