US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's UltraTech Cement Ltd , part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said on Sunday it had agreed to buy Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement plants for 165 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) including debt.
UltraTech, which has been competing with domestic and international bidders for the assets, said in a statement it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Jaiprakash to acquire the plants, which have a total cement capacity of 22 million tonnes per annum. ($1 = 68.7273 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)