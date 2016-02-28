NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's UltraTech Cement Ltd , part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said on Sunday it had agreed to buy Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement plants for 165 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) including debt.

UltraTech, which has been competing with domestic and international bidders for the assets, said in a statement it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Jaiprakash to acquire the plants, which have a total cement capacity of 22 million tonnes per annum. ($1 = 68.7273 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Richard Borsuk)