India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement (ULTC.NS) reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.

Consolidated profit of the company, in which Aditya Birla Group is the majority shareholder, fell to 7.26 billion rupees ($112.71 million) in the quarter ended March 31, hurt by higher expenses. bit.ly/2oBkdgO

Still, the consolidated profit beat analysts' average expectation of 5.93 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total income from operations rose about four percent to 81.65 billion rupees.

Shares of the company, which manufactures products catering to construction needs from foundation to finish, rose as much as 5.8 percent to a record high of 4,209 rupees.

($1 = 64.4150 Indian rupees)

