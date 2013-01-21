A woman labourer carries cement to build a sidewalk on Mumbai's popular sea-front promenade in financial district on May 30, 2004. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in UltraTech Cement(ULTC.NS) fell 2 percent after the cement maker reported a 3 percent fall in October-December net profit at 6 billion rupees on Saturday.

UltraTech continues to struggle with capacity utilization and no volume growth, Kotak Securities said in a note, even as market consensus is for higher volumes growth from expanded capacities in the sector by fiscal 2014.

Other cement players fall: ACC Ltd (ACC.NS) declines 1.35 percent, Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS) retreats 2 percent.

Cement makers have been hit by concerns about rising operating costs as the government last week said bulk buyers would pay market rates for diesel.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)