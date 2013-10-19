MUMBAI Oct 19 UltraTech Cement Ltd,
India's largest cement maker, reported a 52 percent fall in net
profit for the July-September quarter, the biggest drop since
2010, after it was hit by a slowdown in homebuilding and
infrastructure projects.
Rising input and energy costs have been putting pressure on
margins at Indian cement companies, including UltraTech and
Ambuja Cements Ltd, while demand remains a concern in
an economy that is growing at its slowest pace in a decade.
"The outlook continues to remain challenging. Demand growth
in FY14 is likely to be around 5 percent, though in the long
term growth is likely to be over 8 percent," UltraTech said in a
statement to the stock exchange on Saturday.
UltraTech is part of the diversified Aditya Birla Group.
The company reported net profit of 2.6 billion rupees ($42
million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, falling short of market
estimates of 4.1 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Net sales fell 4 percent to 45 billion rupees.
In September, UltraTech agreed to buy a cement plant in the
western state of Gujarat from debt-laden competitor Jaiprakash
Associates for about 38 billion rupees, including
debt. [ID:ID:nL3N0H72YB]
Production capacity at UltraTech will rise to 59 million
tonnes after the acquisition of the 4.8 million tonnes
Jaiprakash unit and the company plans to expand this to 70
million tonnes by 2015.
Jaiprakash Associates, which also has interests in power and
infrastructure, had been trying to sell the plant for more than
a year to cut its debt.
Government initiatives to expedite large infrastructure
projects have yielded little so far and this is putting pressure
on cement makers, especially those with debt that has become
expensive to service due to high interest rates.
($1 = 61.2450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Aditi Shah; Editing by
Paul Tait)